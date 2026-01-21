Fullerton boys can’t keep pace with Wolfpack scoring machine

ELGIN — The Fullerton Warriors came into the game with just two losses and a belief they could defeat EPPJ. Two hours after the opening tipoff, the Warriors left the arena with a 53 to 32 loss.

In a game in which they never trailed, the Wolfpack made a statement – they are good at both ends of the court.

Coach Matt Euse said he told the team this was a ‘big’ game. One year ago, the Warriors had upset the Wolfpack. This year, the Wolfpack were determined that wasn’t going to happen.

Fullerton rallied from a deficit in the first quarter, cutting EPPJ’s lead to just four points near the end of the quarter. Wolfpack senior Karson Kallhoff then put a charge into Wolfpack fans by making a trey at the buzzer to boost the lead to 16 to 9.

Then, getting the ball to start the second quarter, Michael Selting hit a two-pointer and the lead was suddenly nine points, a margin they would maintain at halftime when the score was 28 to 19. “Offensively, I thought we moved the ball around pretty well,” Euse said.

Henn scored inside early and often in the game, finishing with 12 points on six of eight shooting.

“When they began to make an emphasis on stopping Henn down low, the beauty of our team is we’ve got shooters all around, so they (opponents) have got to kind of pick and choose.”

EPPJ began the second half strong as senior Jarek Erickson scored inside, then outside the three-point arc to make the score 35 to 21.

