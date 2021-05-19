Friday night to be “Cruise Night” here in Elgin

Friday night in Elgin should have a special feel to it as a ‘Cruise Night’ is planned.

Vintage two and four-wheel vehicles will be cruising up and down the streets of Elgin.

As part of the evening’s festivities, Boomerangs will be offering food (and drink) specials from 6-9 p.m. The event will be similar to cruise nights held last spring during the pandemic.

tion previously held by Kerri Drueke.

• Tiffany Shepherd as reading specialist, filling the position previously held by Tina Thiele-Blecher.

Earlier in the meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Thiele-Blecher who resigned to accept the position of principal at St. Michael’s in Albion.