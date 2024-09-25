Friday Night Lights coming to Elgin Field

Fall means high school football for most communities across Nebraska, and Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will once again be active.

“Friday Night Lights” is a special effort to raise awareness for the need to wear your seat belt and avoid distracted driving.

Elgin Field will host Friday Nights Lights this Friday, Sept.27, when the Creighton Bulldogs come to town to face the 3-1 EPPJ Wolfpack. State Trooper Ray Johnson will be on hand, parking near the main entry gate. He will be there from the start of the game (7 p.m.) to halftime.

A tee shirt launcher will be busy sending shirts towards fans between the first and second quarter/ at halftime.

According to information first released by NSP, the program provides information designed to reduce serious injury and fatality crashes involving teen drivers by providing them firsthand knowledge of what can happen when you don’t buckle up.