Free reviews of Medicare plans offered at AMH

Open enrollment for Medicare Advantage and Part D plans is now available to its beneficiaries until Dec. 7. Pictured (l-r): Danielle Van Buren, AMH Social Services Director, and Koryn Koinzan, Nebraska SHIP representative, are volunteers who offer free reviews to beneficiaries of Medicare plans. As volunteers, they help beneficiaries choose the plan that works best for them in 2021 and encourage them to have their plans reviewed annually. To schedule an appointment with Danielle or Koryn (by phone or in-person at Antelope Memorial Hospital), please call 402.887.6212.