Frances A. Beelart, 91, of Elgin, NE passed away Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at Acura Healthcare in Neligh, NE

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with Rev. Frank Baumert officiating. Interment followed at the parish cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to the funeral at the church on Tuesday.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Frances Ann Beelart, daughter of Michael Alfred and Helen Marie (Winnepenninkx) Beelart, was born on November 27, 1934, fourteen miles west of Elgin during a blizzard. She moved with her family to a home on the edge of Elgin where she attended St. Boniface School through the seventh grade and lived her entire life in the home where she was raised.

Frances worked in many local businesses over the years, including cleaning homes, medical offices, hardware stores, and other workplaces. She cleaned for more than forty-five years at the Elevator Office and Hardware Store.

A lifelong member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Frances lived her faith through simplicity, steadiness, and service. She found joy in the things she could create with her hands: gardening, crocheting, knitting, sewing and she treasured the peaceful hours she spent reading.

She had a natural mothering spirit, and when her nieces or nephews, or great-nieces or nephews, came to visit, she would take the children with her and spend the day enjoying their company.

She is survived by her sister: Mary Delores Beelart of Elgin; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will remember her gentle presence and unwavering kindness.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers: Leo, Joe, Albert, Alfred “Bud”, and Leonard “Butch”; and three sisters: Rose Marie Sabin, Joan Van Ostrand, and Martha Beelart.