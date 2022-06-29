Fr. James F. McCluskey, 79

Mass of Christian Burial for Rev. James F. McCluskey, (Fr Mac) Age 79, of Wayne, will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Wayne on Wednesday 10:30 a.m. June 29, 2022 (today).

Visitation will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Wayne from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. A Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 p.m.

Arrangements are With Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery at Newcastle.

He passed away Wednesday June 22 at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Memorials may be directed to Fr. Mac’s family for later designation.

*****

James Francis McCluskey was born August 5, 1942, in Ponca to William P. and Lucille E. (Gath) McCluskey. In 1960, he graduated from Newcastle High School.

He attended St. John Vianney Elkhorn, 1960 to 1962, Immaculate Conception Seminary in Conception, MO from 1962 to 1964, St. Thomas Theology School 1964 to 1968, and received his Masters Degree of Guidance Counseling from Creighton University in Omaha in 1982. On May 25, 1968, Fr. James F. McCluskey was ordained a Priest of the Archdiocese of Omaha at St. Cecilia’s Cathedral. Over the next 60 years, Fr. Mac would serve many parishes in the Archdiocese including, Associate Pastor, St. Mary’s West Point, 1968 to 1970, and then Associate Pastor, St. Patrick’s O’Neill, 1970 to 1977. As Pastor he served, St. Bonaventure Raeville, 1977 to 1988, St. Michael’s South Sioux City, 1988 to 1990, St. Stanislaus Duncan, 1990 to 1998, St. Mary’s Wayne, 1998 to 2003, St. Mary’s Laurel and St. Anne’s Dixon, 2003 to 2013.

After retiring to Wayne in 2013, he continued to assist many fellow priests in area parishes. He enjoyed Nebraska football, various sports, NASCAR, and playing golf.

Fr. Mac was a genuine teacher of the Gospel, spiritual leader and minister of the sacraments to many of God’s people. His sense of humor and kindness will always be remembered.

Fr. James F. McCluskey, the Archdiocese of Omaha, the Parish of St. Mary’s and the community of Wayne bid you farewell…Welcome into your Father’s Kingdom.

Fr. Mac is survived by his brothers, William “Bill” of Downey, CA Tom (Diane) of Newcastle, and Don (Helen) of Indianapolis, IN; nieces; nephews; and many parish families.

Fr. Mac was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Margaret (Ralph) M. Noecker, Lou Anne (Jack) Guy, and Marilyn McCluskey; brother, Robert T. “Bob” McCluskey; and sister-in-law, Charlene