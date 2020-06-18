Fourth week in a row with no new Covid-19 cases in Antelope County

No new COVID-19 cases, for the fourth week in a row in Antelope County, but two new positive cases have been found in Knox County, according to NCDHD.

The first case, through contact investigations has been deemed to be from community spread. Close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine. The second case is currently under investigation. Contacts in this case have been identified and asked to quarantine. Residents of Knox County should assume the illness is in their community, as community spread is present in the county.

The next testing events will be June 19th and 20th 8 am-12 pm in O’Neill at the Holt County Roads Department. Clinics will also take place at the Valentine Fire Hall June 21st from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and June 22nd from 8 a.m. – 12 noon.

Residents can sign up now at www.testnebraska.com.

To sign up for a Test Nebraska event please visit the Test Nebraska website.

The questionnaire is available in English or Spanish.

Click the START NOW button at the top to begin and complete the questions to the best of your knowledge.

NCDHD encourages district residents to sign up if they have previously tried and not met qualifications and would still like a test.

Directions to the clinic site will be available based on the clinic you select.

Please save or print the QR code that is generated after scheduling and bring this with you to the clinic.