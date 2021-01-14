Four Wolfpack wrestlers medal at Twin Loup Invite

SARGENT — Four Wolfpack wrestlers competed Friday at the Twin Loup Invite and, by the time the final match was over, they brought home four medals.

Sophomore Carter Beckman, as he has for most of the season, led the way for the Wolfpack. Competing at 113 pounds, up one weight class from a year ago, continues to dominate any and all opponents in his path.

Wolfpack wrestlers brought home two fourth place medals. Thomas Warnke improved his season record to 6-13.

At 170 pounds, Samuel Hemenway recorded two pins to reach the consolation finals where he was pinned by Twin Loup’s Slate Micheel in 27 seconds.

Ord won the team title with 151 points followed by Twin Loup 128, Ansley/Litchfield 103, North Central 88, Elm Creek 63.5, Loomis/Bertrand 52, Hershey 52, West Holt 37, EPPJ 36 and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (SEM) 35.

Next up for the Wolfpack is a Friday tournament at SEM. Then, on Saturday, they travel to Dunning.

For the complete story, see this week’s Elgin Review.