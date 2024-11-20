Four claim All-NVC first team honors

Four members of the Wolfpack earned first team All-NVC honors this week.

Coaches in the conference chose seniors Chloe Henn, Kate Furstenau, Sara Bode and junior Camry Kittelson to head up the first team.

Others earning top honors were Addison Birmeier and Mazee Johnson of Boyd County; Annabelle Barlow, Gracie Williamson and Paper Ickes of St. Mary’s; and Addie Ketteler, Elly Steinhauser and Reagan Stracke of Stuart.

Representing EPPJ on the second team were Braelyn Martinsen and Kayton Zwingman.

…See more at this week’s Elgin Review