Former EHS graduate named ‘Outstanding Young Alumni’ at WSC

The Wayne State College Foundation announced the recipients of its first 10 Under 10 Young Alumni Awards, which are awarded in conjunction with Wayne State College’s time-honored Outstanding Alumni Awards.

Among the 10 chosen was former Elgin High School graduate and now Dr. Ayli Carrero Pinedo.

The 10 Under 10 Young Alumni Awards will be presented Friday, Oct. 4, during Homecoming week festivities at Wayne State.

“These awards recognize and celebrate the remarkable achievements of Wayne State alumni who are already shaping the future with their contributions to their professions and communities,” said Amber Sperry, director of alumni relations for the Wayne State Foundation. “We look forward to recognizing these and many more young leaders in the years to come, much like we do with our Outstanding Alumni Awards.”

For the 10 Under 10 Young Alumni Awards, the Wayne State Foundation honors alumni who are emerging leaders making significant contributions by living out their calling, engaged in the local or global community through professional and/or volunteer involvement, serving as an outstanding young role model for current and future students and alumni, and an alumni member within 10 years of their graduation.