Formal ground breaking held for new 4-H building

On Saturday afternoon during a brief ceremony at the Antelope County Fairgrounds, a ground breaking ceremony was held. Members of the Antelope County Fair Board were the first to don shovels to pitch dirt as construction has begun for the new 4-H Youth Enrichment Center. Fundraising began over two years ago for the building and, earlier this year, surpassed $400,000 in donations from families and businesses. When completed, it will house archery events along with small animals – poultry, rabbits and more. The committee responsible for fundraising (shown above) also participated in the ceremony as well 4-Hers.