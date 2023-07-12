Ford concert tickets on sale at Dean’s Market

Country music stars have found their way to Antelope County in recent summers. That’s going to continue as recording star Colt Ford will headline the Friday night concert at the Antelope County Fair. Ford is known for his recent hit single “Country As Truck.”

Tickets for the August 4 show, in front of the grandstand, can be purchase at Dean’s Market here in Elgin as well as other locations across the county.

Ford, known as a country singer/songwriter/rapper is from Georgia. One of his biggest songs “Dirt Road Anthem” (written for the Professional Bull Riders Association) has been copied by other country stars including Jason Aldean.

The Antelope County Ag Society will be selling fair tickets one week from today, Wednesday July 19, at the Event Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The public is encouraged to use the glass doors for entry.