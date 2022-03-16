For 21 years, Jensen has made EPS ‘a great place to Be’

f monthly articles celebrating pride in our town and its surroundings shown through the experience of residents.

By Jane Schuchardt

Special to the Elgin Review

The phone rings. “Elgin Public Schools. This is Paula.”

How often do you estimate answering the phone each day, maybe 10 times? This question was posed to Paula Jensen, now in her 21st year as secretary for Elgin Public Schools (EPS). “No, no, no,” she was quick to reply. “That would be in the first hour” and likely on an easier day as surmised in listening to her talk about a job she loves.

Jensen has announced her retirement and though her replacement, Jessica Niewohner of Elgin, started in January, no date for her last day has been set. “When one thing stops, another starts,” Jensen said as she explained the complex, cyclical workflow of school responsibilities. “Once school is out for the summer, then there’s state reports and ordering supplies for the next year.” Due to restrictions presented by her retirement plan, contracting back or being “on call” for questions here and there is not allowed for 180 days after bidding the sacred EPS halls farewell.

The phone keeps ringing. “If not from the outside, the calls come in from the inside,” she said. On rare, very rare, occasions, someone will query why she didn’t answer. Well, you know, nature calls, she quipped with a wide grin.

She was dressed in black slacks and a black polo shirt stitched with the Eagle insignia (the school mascot) and orange lettering boldly proclaiming Elgin Public School Staff. About her greying short hair, “this school did that,” she reported. “When I am not here, I am still thinking about it. Did I return that phone call? Did I relay that message?”

As secretary to 193 students, 24 teachers, two administrators, and six school board members, it's obvious she really cares. "I help out whenever anyone needs me . . . sick kid . . . supplies," she said. "I always want this to be a great place, to make it the best I could."