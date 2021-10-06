Flyers hold off EEPJ 44 to 22

By Dennis Morgan

Co-Publisher

HUMPHREY — The Wolfpack’s best effort wasn’t quite good enough Friday night as Humphrey St. Francis claimed a 44 to 22 victory in a battle between two of the best teams in Class D-2.

The Flyers, one of the top D-2 teams in the state this year, had to fight hard as the upstart Wolfpack gave them all they could handle for most of the game.

Senior tailback Spencer Engel scored the game’s first two touchdown as the Flyers bolted out to a 14 to 0 lead. On the team’s second possession, the Flyers drove 38 yards in seven plays with Engel scoring on a four-yard run. Then, after forcing the Wolfpack into a three-and-out, the Flyers got the ball back on the Wolfpack 30-yard line. Three plays later Engel scored on a 22-yard run near the end of the quarter. To read all the Friday night football action, turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.