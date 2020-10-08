Flyers dash Wolfpack upset hopes

ELGIN — A Wolfpack team, looking for an upset Friday night, was shutout by Humphrey St. Francis (HSF) 68.

A steady rain, which began shortly before the first half kickoff, combined with the Flyers’ efficient play to hand EPPJ their second loss in a row to D2 powers HSF and Central Valley (last week).

EPPJ’s best chance to avert a shutout came in the game’s opening drive as their offense produced two first downs. A Jack Wemhoff run gave EPPJ a first down on their own 32-yard line. On the next play, quarterback Paiton Hoefer found tight end Blake Henn for a 24-yard gain down to the Flyers’ 24-yard line. Three running plays netted just five yards. Then, on fourth and five, Hoefer tried to connect again with Henn who was unable to hold on to the slick ball in the end zone. To get all the game details, turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.