Flavian W. Luettel, 95

Flavian William Luettel, twin son of Ben & Mary (Hoefer) Luettel, was born October 4, 1925 on a farm near Raeville. He was baptized at St. Bonaventure Church in Raeville, confirmed at St. John the Baptist Church in Petersburg, attended Boone County School District #16 and graduated from the eighth grade at St. John’s Catholic School in Petersburg.

He helped his father farm and later joined a harvesting crew which included shelling corn in Minnesota.

He later moved to Omaha where he worked at the Swift packing house and a gas station.

On September 28, 1948, Flavian married Darlene “Dolly” Bernadine Heying at St. John the Baptist Church in Petersburg.

They made their home on the east edge of Petersburg while he worked as a farm hand for A.J. Mannlein. In 1959, they bought a farm southeast of Petersburg, where they raised their seven children, farmed, and raised livestock. Dolly passed away in 1999, and Flavian continued living on the farm.

On September 12, 2008, Flavian married Lucretia “Pat” Joyce (Schalk) Kaup at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion, NE.

He continued working on the farm and raising cattle until selling the majority of his cows in 2019 but continued his love of spending time on the farm until his passing.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Holy Name, and the Knights of Columbus. For years he ran bingo at the parish hall, and enjoyed helping with the parish bazaar, including heading it up for two years. He was an active member of the Rae Valley Heritage Association, helping with the annual thrashing bee and heading up the tractor pull for a number of years, and he was a Trojan Seed salesman for many years. In later years he helped with bingo at the Knights of Columbus in Albion, and helped Pat at the Gateway Theater, leaving a lasting impression on the youth he worked with there. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and dancing to polka music.

Flavian is survived by his wife Pat of Albion; seven children: Pat Krutz of Stanton; Connie Pelster of Albion; Carol (Jerry) Bode of Petersburg; Jerry Luettel of Lincoln; Dan (Rhonda) Luettel of Petersburg; Tom (Judi) Luettel of Gresham, NE: Jean (Rob) Reynolds of Norfolk; 19 grandchildren; one step-grandchild; 44 great-grandchildren (including three sets of twins); two step-great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother Bernard Luettel of Omaha; one sister Mary (Henry) Starman of Albion; Three sisters-in-law; Cookie (Dave) Benda of Petersburg: Pat Beierman of Albion and Rosie Heying of Petersburg; two step-sons: Daniel (Sharon) Kaup of South Dakota, John Kaup (fiancé Eydie Schrad) of Albion; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Dolly; one granddaughter Kristina Luettel; two grandsons Kyron and Kyle Krutz; one great-granddaughter Taylor Bode; one son-in-law Dave Krutz; siblings: Emma (Joe) Koch, Marcella (George) Stokes, Clem (Francis) Luettel, Greg (Phil) Luettel, Lawrence (Florence) Luettel, Stella (Harold)Stokes, LaVern Luettel, twin Florian (Clarice) Luettel, Alvin (Mildred) Luettel, and Martha Luettel in infancy.