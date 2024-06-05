Flag Day Program to be held Friday, June 14

Help celebrate America by attending a Flag Day program at the Elgin Public Library on Friday, June 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Adults and children alike are invited to meet on the front lawn of the library for a ceremony that is expected to last no longer than 30 minutes. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. Also, the public is invited to bring their unserviceable flags which will be collected and disposed of properly. Also, American flags will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring a can or regular ground coffee to be donated to the Norfolk Veterans Home.

This event is being organized by the local chapters of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars and their corresponding Auxiliaries.