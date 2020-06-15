Flag Day in Elgin

Flag Day – Elgin, Nebraska

Members of the Elgin American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, VFW and VFW Auxiliary posts came together and presented a brief lesson on the American flag today, in honor of National Flag Day (today, June 14).

Addressing the public and assisting in the displays were Gary Hoefer, Julie Dwyer, Jan Henn, Peggy Payne, Ray Payne and Roni Henn.

Here are just a few photos from the event: