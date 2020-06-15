Flag Day in Elgin

As Jan Henn read the meaning of each fold, Gary Hoefer and Ray Payne properly fold the old flag at the park. E-R photo
Flag Day – Elgin, Nebraska
Members of the Elgin American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, VFW and VFW Auxiliary posts came together and presented a brief lesson on the American flag today, in honor of National Flag Day (today, June 14).
Addressing the public and assisting in the displays were Gary Hoefer, Julie Dwyer, Jan Henn, Peggy Payne, Ray Payne and Roni Henn.
Here are just a few photos from the event:
Elgin American Legion Commander Gary Hoefer welcomed the approximately thirty people who came to the program. E-R photo
Alan Reicks and grandson Mason listened intently. E-R photo
A good-sized crowd gathered and were given flags to hold during the presentation. E-R photo
Ray Payne and Gary Hoefer fought the strong breeze as they slowly lowered the old flag. E-R photo
Peggy Payne gave a brief reading (following her John Wayne impersonation) about the importance of the American flag. E-R photo
Ray Payne raises the new flag as Gary Hoefer lets the end go with the wind. E-R photo
The Lodge boys, Harrison and Henry, were thrilled with this afternoon treat of ice cream following the Flag Day presentation. E-R photo
Boys can’t resist a pile of rocks and ice cream. Mason joins Harrison and Henry on the pile E-R photo