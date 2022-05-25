Fishing lures become big business for Hunke

One of my first jobs while attending college at the University of Nebraska in Kearney was working in the Cabela’s Telemarketing Center. There, alongside about 100 other employees, I would take calls from all across the country as people placed orders for items such as jig hooks, spinners, or simply some product made of Gortex Thinsulate. Experiencing the sheer volume of orders that could fill an eight-hour shift is what fascinated me most about the story I am about to share. Also, the fact that right at this very minute, someone from across this country could be calling to place an order designed by someone with a very local connection.

Brian and Jill Hunke were married in 2004. They have two children, Sydney, age 11, and Reid, age 9. Jill is the daughter of Duane and Sandy Kerkman and a graduate of Elgin High School. They reside in Columbus. Jill has always worked in healthcare and currently works at the Columbus Family Practice. Her husband Bryan has just retired from 25 years on the police force to pursue a new job adventure.

Brian’s new job adventure developed while doing something he loved. He explains, “It all started in 2016. We were fishing a walleye tournament at Lake McConaughey; my fishing partner and I came up with an idea for a brand-new bait we called the Death Jig. We thought, why not take a bouncer and crawler harness and condense it down into about a 5-inch version for suspended walleye. It was then that my partner, William McGannon, asked me if I wanted to start actually making the Death Jig and try selling them online to earn gas money for driving to future fishing tournaments.” For the complete story turn to this weeks Elgin Review.