The Elgin Knights of Columbus speared a big one on Fat Tuesday February 16 with the fish fry. Those who braved the frigid temps were rewarded with tantalizing food.

The crowd had opportunity to snag another February 26. Recommend going all in, hook, line and sinker, for the next one on March 26.

Unless you’re keen on drilling a hole in the ice, it will be a couple months until it’s high time to wet the worm in the local fishing hole.

Do not let the lure wain. It’s Nebraska, the weather WILL CHANGE, guaranteed.

If you don’t have a better fish to fry, take a minute to ponder a few sayings based on what awaits in the murky waters. While not fishing for compliments about these musings, all comments are so appreciated; however, be forewarned, any fishy comments will be promptly filleted.

Writing for readers of The Elgin Review is like being a ‘big fish’ columnist in a small pond. While this is my first experience writing a column, pulling this off for a major daily newspaper could be like being a fish out of water.

When a deadline looms, it’s fish or cut bait to get this written. Choosing the topic is the hardest.

Elgin is such an awesome community, the ideas swim upstream to my head like a massive school of fish.

About people, some drink like a fish. Others are crooked as a barrel of fishhooks.

The fish stinks from the head down is business slang for a struggling enterprise where the guys (or gals) at the top are, well, rank.

Once on a cruise in the South Pacific, flying fish were a big deal seen frequently off the bow of the massive ship.

These sea creatures make powerful leaps out of the water and use their long, wing-like fins to glide in harmony with the waves. Scientists speculate this behavior allows the fish to escape underwater predators though aerial ones soar in wait. Can’t win.

Teaching self-sufficiency to alleviate poverty often is associated with fishing. Consider this proverb, the origin of which is not clear — “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.”

The fish symbolizes Christianity. Two arcs touching on the left with ends at the right extending beyond the intersection is the Greek symbol called ichthys. Resembling a fish, this symbol was used by early Christians as a secret, identifying insignia to avoid persecution under Roman rule. Many of Jesus’ disciples, called to be fishers of men, were fishermen.

Go Fish is a popular card game played with young children who typically have limited attention spans.

Unlike with fishing, playing a hand in five minutes takes minimal patience. And do you remember those fish sticks served in the school cafeteria every Friday during Lent?

We live in beef country, with a chicken and pig thrown in occasionally for good measure.

Yet, health experts say to scale up your fish consumption to once or twice weekly. Something about those precious Omega 3’s.

Back to the fish frying KCs, did you savor those awesome cookies? For the Ash Wednesday fry, a couple of Elgin sisters baked 50 dozen. That’s a lot of dough!

To wrap up, something to ponder – even a fish wouldn’t get caught if he kept his mouth shut.

Comments appreciated at jane.schuchardt@gmail.com.