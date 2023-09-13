First half scoring explosion downs Bulldogs

ELGIN — In the simplest of terms, it was a blowout.

Elgin Public-Pope John dominated in every meaningful statistic Friday night to defeat Creighton 64 to 8 at Elgin Field.

The Wolfpack scored 44 points in the first half against the undermanned Bulldogs to earn their second victory of the season.

For fans, it may have looked easy, but the victory was two weeks in the making. Coming off a loss to Hum-phrey St. Fran-cis, Coach Greg Wemhoff said the team practiced well and regained their focus.

For details and stats, see this week’s Elgin Review.