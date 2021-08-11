First day of classes at schools is August 12

The 2021/2022 school year for students at Elgin Public, Pope John and St. Boniface schools begins tomorrow (Aug. 12). There will be an early dismissal on Thursday (1 p.m.) The first full day of classes at the schools will be Friday, Aug. 13.Reestman.

Miss Reestman graduated from Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School in May 2021. She plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, studying public relations and communications.