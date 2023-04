Eleven second graders received their First Communion during Sunday Mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Pictured from left to right are: Fr. John Norman, Anton Shavlik, instructor Kelli Tisthammer, Cora Beckman, Jason Bartak, Taryn Schindler, Jackson Evans, Sage Stoltz, Mark Schindler, Addison Childers, Thomas Stuhr, Wyatt Stuhr, Mason Fischer and instructor Sue Vanis.