Fireworks Shot after hours

Despite all of the changes and conflicts that have happened in 2020, there is one thing that should not ruin this year’s Fourth of July weekend. One way to make the celebration better is safely shooting off fireworks and keeping your neighbors happy at the same time.

In Elgin, shooting legal fireworks is permitted from June 25 to July 3, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on July 4 8 a.m. to midnight. The use of fireworks during any other time or date not set aside or approved by the City will result in a misdemeanor and is punishable by a $300 fine for a first offense, $400 for a second offense, and $500 for a third or subsequent offense.

Elgin allows shooting your own fireworks, but as a community there is not a fireworks show. However there are surrounding towns that will be having big fireworks shows. Turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review to read the whole story.