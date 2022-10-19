Final play touchdown by Cards downs EPPJ 46 to 40 in thriller

By Lynell Morgan
Taylor Beckman reaches high to snare a pass. He gained 18 yards on the play. Courtesy photo.

ELGIN — On a night where leads and momentum switched back and forth like a pendulum, O’Neill St. Mary’s (7-1) came away with a 46 to 40 victory in an epic battle of NVC teams headed to the state playoffs.

Freshman Gage Hedstrom tossed a seven-yard pass which Isaac Everitt caught between two Wolfpack defenders in the end zone as time expired to give the Cardinals the victory.

It was a battle which saw players from both sides step up to make play after play to give their team a chance to win.

The Wolfpack (6-2), playing without starters Jack Wemhoff and Paiton Hoefer due to season-ending injuries, got a career night from senior tailback Cale Kinney. To read the full story, turn to this week’s Elgin Review.

The Wolfpack defense swarmed to the ball all night against St. Mary’s. Here, Nick Anderson (15) and Cale Kinney (21) close in on a Cardinal ball carrier to make a tackle. Courtesy photo.
Dylon Lueking looks to break a tackle against the Cardinals’ defense. Courtesy photo.