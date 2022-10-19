Final play touchdown by Cards downs EPPJ 46 to 40 in thriller

ELGIN — On a night where leads and momentum switched back and forth like a pendulum, O’Neill St. Mary’s (7-1) came away with a 46 to 40 victory in an epic battle of NVC teams headed to the state playoffs.

Freshman Gage Hedstrom tossed a seven-yard pass which Isaac Everitt caught between two Wolfpack defenders in the end zone as time expired to give the Cardinals the victory.

It was a battle which saw players from both sides step up to make play after play to give their team a chance to win.

The Wolfpack (6-2), playing without starters Jack Wemhoff and Paiton Hoefer due to season-ending injuries, got a career night from senior tailback Cale Kinney. To read the full story, turn to this week’s Elgin Review.