FFA members excel at state convention

Nearly 8,000 FFA members from across the state gathered in Lincoln March 25–27 for the annual Nebraska FFA State Convention, a three-day event showcasing leadership, career skills, and student achievement in agriculture.

The Elgin FFA Chapter was well represented, with 44 members attending the convention, each having qualified through competition or participation in an event. In addition, seven seniors earned their State FFA Degree, one of the highest honors bestowed at the state level, recognizing outstanding achievement in Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE), leadership, and academics.

Throughout the convention, students competed in a wide range of Leadership Development Events (LDEs) and Career Development Events (CDEs), held in downtown Lincoln hotel conference spaces and across the University of Nebraska–Lincoln East Campus.

Each day featured three general sessions—morning, afternoon, and evening—held at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Several local members earned top honors during the event.

Isaac Hemenway had an outstanding showing, earning first place in Diversified Agriculture Production Proficiency. He also placed third overall in Beef Production Placement, as FFA members are only eligible to win one proficiency area, limiting him from earning multiple top awards despite qualifying performances in both categories. He was also named a State Star Finalist in Agricultural Production, one of the highest honors in the organization. The State Star program recognizes FFA members with exceptional Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) programs, and Hemenway was selected as one of just ten finalists statewide.

Kaiden Bode also brought home top recognition, winning Forage Production Placement Proficiency.

In the Agriscience Fair, multiple teams achieved high placements across several categories:

Kyla Donaldson and Megan Wright — 2nd Overall, Food Systems

Zoey Buechter and Dannyka Smidt — 2nd Overall, Environmental/Natural Resource Systems

Jayvin Erickson and John Zwingman — 2nd Overall, Power, Structure, and Technical Systems

Braxtyn Eisenhauer and Garrett Busteed — 2nd Overall, Social Systems

Kyndal Busteed — 3rd Overall, Food Systems

Team competitions also highlighted the depth of talent among local FFA members. The Floriculture Team—Kylee Lichtenberg, Sydney Niewhoner, Kynlee Tillis, and Kinley Miller—earned a 13th place overall finish. The Agriscience Team, consisting of Macy Rokahr, Braedon Hinkle, John Zwingman, and Gentry Zwingman, placed 20th overall, with Rokahr finishing as the 13th overall individual.

In Agronomy, the team of Isaac Hemenway, Haley Parks, Jayda Chessmore, and Brayden Burenheide secured an 18th place overall finish.