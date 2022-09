Auctioneer Ted Baum was a busy man Friday evening doing what he does best. The annual Elgin FFA Labor Auction was one of the best in recent years. FFA Advisor Julia Schwartz said approximately $20,000 was raised when freshman through senior FFA members were auctioned off to provide eight hours of labor. Money from the auction goes to the Nebraska FFA Foundation and helps fund the local “Elgin chapter’s events and competitions.