Fehringer to give Veterans Day Address

Veterans Day will be observed in Elgin with a special program next week.On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month (11 a.m. Monday, November 11), the annual observance will be held in the gymnasium at Elgin Public School.

The event, will feature presentations and music from students at Elgin’s schools as well as participation from the VFW and American Legion posts and their auxiliaries, will begin at 11 a.m. in the school gym. Giving the Veterans Day Address will be Jim Fehringer.

He grew up in the Humphrey/Lindsay area and graduated from Lindsay Holy Family High School in 1961. He then attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk.

After graduation, Jim volunteered for the draft and entered the US Army as a private. He was sent to Germany to serve as a radio signal operator for the Seventh Army 97th signal Corps.

When he returned home from Germany in 1965, Fehringer attended the University of Nebraska and majored in Ag Economics, graduating in 1968.

Then, in 1971, he made the decision to enter Creighton University law school. He graduated in December 1973. He practiced law in Columbus for 50 years and is now retired from the practice.

At the conclusion of the program, the Elgin Community Center will offer a free meal to all veterans. The meal is being sponsored by Thunderhead Energy Center. Please call (402) 843-5757 by November 8 to reserve a meal (eat in or carry out).

The meal will feature Swiss steak, scalloped potatoes, corn, lettuce salad and pumpkin cake. The cost for all others will be over 60 – $7; under 60 – $10.