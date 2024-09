HOWELLS — After suffering their first loss of the season Saturday morning, the Wolfpack rallied to beat the next two opponents at the Howells-Dodge Volleyball Invite.

Just hours after celebrating Homecoming Friday night, the Wolfpack boarded the bus Saturday morning headed for Dodge and a first-round matchup against Elkhorn Valley.

The numbers just weren’t there in this match as the Falcons won 25-17 and 25-15.

EPPJ had more errors (18) than kills (14) against Elkhorn Valley.