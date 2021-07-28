Fair livestock premium sale to be held August 7

The Antelope County Fair Premium Livestock Auction will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, beginning at 4 p.m. in the livestock show ring.

Money raised from the auction is donated to the exhibitor to use for expenses incurred while raising the animal or to help with future livestock exhibits.

For more information about how you can help support the exhibitors contact John Beckman, Travis Rudloff, Greg Todd, Stuart Vaughn, Rhonda Meyer or Alice Morrison.