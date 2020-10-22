Expansion of Dean’s Market another sign of progress in Elgin

By Jessie Reestman

Staff writer

A loaf of bread, butter, milk, steaks, potatoes…these are just a few common items that you may include on your shopping list as you head to fill your cupboards with groceries from our local store, Dean’s Market. However, soon, local shoppers will be able to add wine, spirits and even beer to that list, as Dean’s Market is expanding not only its services but its building to accommodate more of your needs.

This expansion presented itself about a year ago when business neighbor Eric Lordemann contacted Dean with the opportunity to purchase his then current insurance building as he was planning to relocate his business. Dean shared, “We are always looking for an opportunity to grow and expand. I really didn’t want to see the building sitting empty.” Without much hesitation, the deal was made and planning, city approval, licensing and construction followed.

In Dean’s words, “I feel the biggest benefit to the community is that Dean’s Market is continuing to grow to become a one-stop-shop.” Wife and business partner Kim Schrage is also excited about the expansion. She explained, “I am always looking for new items, now we will have more room, more floor space to bring in new products.”

To connect the two buildings, local contractor Schmitt Construction will create an opening where the pop wall currently stands. The newly opened doorway will lead you down into the expansion. The added space will feature a beer cave, a wall of wine and spirits, a section designated solely to Traeger grills and supplies, a pop area plus various seasonal items like holiday baskets. However, it is important to note that the new location will not include a separate register and all purchases will be made through the existing register counters. Also, the current hours of store operation will not change.

Dean hopes the addition will be completed and ready for business for the holidays. An open house will be planned following this completion.

With a completion date and opening plan set for the holidays, local shoppers will soon experience and quickly appreciate this addition’s convenience. Just imagine, as you shop for your holiday ham or turkey and all the fixings at Dean’s Market, you will now have the opportunity to spare yourself a little of the holiday hustle and bustle and simply grab that special bottle of wine or spirits needed to complete your holiday celebration.