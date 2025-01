Meeting last week, the Elgin City Council discussed the possible acquisition of land to expand the city’s landfill.

Located west of town, the landfill has been at that location a number of years and routinely used by residents to dispose of tree limbs and grass clippings.

Last month, Bob Moser approached the council towards the end of their meeting to gauge their interest on purchasing some of the land adjacent to the landfill property.

