By Greg Tharnish

For The Elgin Review

Meeting Tuesday morning, the Antelope County Commissioners took a step to assist with the building of a new bus barn for Pope John XXIII Central Catholic School.

Four members of the board (Regina Krebs was absent) approved an exemption application filed by PJCC for property being purchased from a subdivision of The Homestead in Elgin. The property will be used to build, in the coming months, a bus barn for the school.

