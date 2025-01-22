Evans wins gold at Battle Creek Invite

BATTLE CREEK — Wolfpack sophomore Libby Evans just keeps on winning.

Competing Monday afternoon at Battle Creek High School, Evans was the class of the field as she again won the 190-pound weight class. It wasn’t the first time she stood atop the medal stand this season and it surely won’t be the last.

Evans wrestled three times, recording one pin and one major decision. In the championship match, Evans defeated South Dakota wrestler Hope Kemnitz eight to zero.

