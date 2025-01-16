Evans takes second at Bobcat Invite

SUMMERLAND — Libby Evans and Jayda Chessmore recorded pins Monday, competing at the Summerland Bobcat Lady Invite.

Twenty-seven schools were represented at the tournament.

Chessmore improved her record to 6-8 at the tournament. After dropping her first round match to SSC’s Ariandne Rocha in 1:49, she came back strong in consolation round #1. There she faced Lily Curry of Norfolk Catholic and the results went in her favor. Chessmore pinned Curry in 2:04. Her run in the tournament ended in the next round as Ruby Spann from Boone County recorded a pin.

Sophomore Libby Evans continued her streak of reaching the medal stand at every tournament she has competed in so far this season. Evans put together two pins and a major decision to reach the finals where she faced SSC’s Zulema Godinez. Zuleman came into the match with a 19-4 record and found a way to hand Evans just her second loss of the season. Godinez pinned Evans in 3:49, dropping the EPPJ standout’s record to 12-2.

