Evans take ‘silver’ on Friday

NELIGH — It never seems to fail. Every year the Neligh-Oakdale Wrestling Tournament attracts some of the best female wrestlers from across the area.

Such again was the case Friday as EPPJ came away with just one medal from the tournament.

Wolfpack sophomore Libby Evans finished second in the 190-pound weight class. She won her first three matches (all by pin) before facing Crofton/Bloomfield wrestler Annabelle Poppe. Coming into the match with a 14-4 record, Poppe did something few wrestlers have been able to do this season – pin Evans. Poppe got the pin shortly after the start of the second period. The loss dropped Evans’ record to 15-4.

Junior Jayda Chessmore found her way to the medal stand blocked this time around. First Caydence Liester of Elkhorn Valley pinnned Chessmore. Then in consolation round two, Boone Central’s Ruby Spann recorded a pin on Chessmore.

