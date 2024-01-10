Evans, Smidt Compete At Columbus

COLUMBUS — A new year meant a return to the mat for Wolfpack freshman Libby Evans.

She and teammate Dannyka Smidt competed Thursday in Columbus.

Their first competition since the Christmas break, the duo didn’t disappoint as they racked up a number of pins.

Evans had two pins and Smidt added one more in their respective weight classes.

The tournament featured a large number of schools including Grand Island, Schuyler, Pierce, Papillion-LaVista, Aurora, Omaha Westside, Seward, Millard South, Bellevue East, Northwest, Minden, Lakeview, Blue River, Omaha Westview, Columbus, North Platte, Raymond Central, Lincoln East, Battle Creek, Lyons-Decatur, Yutan, West Holt, York, Boone Central, Crofton-Blooomfield, O’Neill, Stanton, Norfolk Catholic, Madison, Wahoo, Valentine, Bennington, High Plains, Old, Randolph, Arcadia/Loup City, Central Valley, Fullerton, North Bend, Scribner-Snyder, Weeping Water, Cedar Bluffs, McCook and WarCats.

Individual results for Wolfpack wrestlers were:

170 pounds — Champ. Round 1 – Dannyka Smidt (Elgin Public/Pope John) won by fall over Brooke Carey (West Holt Girls) 11-9 (Fall 5:10); Round 2 – Annabelle Poppe (Crofton-Bloomfield Girls) 11-1 won by fall over Smidt (Fall 0:49); Cons. Round 2 – Kirsten Clark (Papillion-La Vista Girls) 18-8 won by fall over Smidt (Fall 3:40)

Smidt’s record is now 8-7.

190 — Champ. Round 2 – Kennedy Blevins (Lyons-Decatur Northeast Girls) 20-12 won by fall over Libby Evans (Elgin Public/Pope John Girls) (Fall 5:08); Cons. Round 2 – Evans won by fall over Gisela Rivas (North Platte Girls) 7-15 (Fall 1:28); Cons. Round 3 – Evans won by fall over Miryam Garcia (ONeill Girls) 6-13 (Fall 2:47); Cons. Round 4 – Evans won by decision over Cherish Hoaglund (Papillion-La Vista Girls) 17-9 (Dec 6-1); Cons. Round 5 – Gina Alba (Schuyler Girls) 17-9 won by fall over Evans (Fall 1:34)

Evans’ record is now 8-4.

The girls will next be in action January 12 at Ord.