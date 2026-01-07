Evans, Dworak place at Winnebago Wrestling Invite

WINNEBAGO — Competing in one of the largest tournaments across Nebraska, the Wolfpack girls wrestling team brought home two medals from the Winnebago Invite held Friday.

Libby Evans continued to show why she is one of the best wrestlers in the 170-pound weight class. She won four of her five matches to place third.

Teammate Anna Dworak placed sixth in the 100-pound weight class. Dworak had seven matches at the tournament. She won four of her first five matches (three by pin and one major decision). She lost her final two matches, the last by medical forfeit, to finish sixth in the 100-pound division. Senior Jaydalynn Chessmore saw her day come to an end early as she dropped both of her matches.

Next up for the Wolfpack will be a wrestling tournament in Columbus on Thursday, followed by the Summerland Invite on Monday, January 12.

