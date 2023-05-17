Eugene T. Coleman, 87, of Elgin, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at his home with family by his side.

Eugene Thomas Coleman, son of Tom and Verle (Pruden) Coleman, was born May 26, 1935, in Alliance, NE. Gene moved with parents from Ewing to West Point, NE in 1945 and later to a farm northwest of Elgin in December of 1949. He attended school in Ewing, West Point and Neligh.

After high school he served in the United States Army from January 1954 to December 1956 and was stationed in Korea for 18 months. He was Honorable discharge from the army at the rank of Specialist Third Class. Once discharged he farmed on his great uncle, Frank Philben’s farm near his parents’ farm.

On February 8, 1958, Gene was united in marriage to Bernadine “Bunny” Doran at the rectory of St. Boniface in Elgin by Rev. John McNally Associate Pastor.

Once married the two ventured to Alameda, CA where Gene attended barber college in Oakland. He barbered at numerous shops including one across from the University of California in Berkeley until 1964. Eventually they bought a barber shop and home in Concord, CA. There they raised their four children: Ken, Lisa, Dan, and David.

In 1992 the couple moved back to Elgin to the house that Bunny’s parents built. They enjoyed playing golf and raised quarter horses until 2010. The couple then became snowbirds and enjoyed spending the last 12 winters in Florida. Gene was very active in his community. He was a member of the Barbers Union, American Motorcycle Association, Nor/Cal Golf Association, Antelope Saddle Club, Antelope Country Club, the American Legion Post #229.

Over the years he enjoyed his family, racing motorcycles, golfing, raising quarter horses and fishing/boating in Florida.

Eugene is survived by his wife of over 65 years Bunny Coleman; three children: Ken (Jeanene) Coleman; Lisa Brooks; Dan (Deb) Coleman; daughter-in-law: Becki Coleman; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters: Luella Ganskow; Linda Camp; Alice (Mike) Hahn; as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son: David Coleman; grandson: Thomas Coleman; sister: Twila (Don) Allemang; brother-in-law: Bill Ganskow and Jim Camp; son-in-law: George Brooks; great-niece: Tabitha Allemang.