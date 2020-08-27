Eugene Pletcher, 90 of Grand Island went to his Heavenly home on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Tiffany Square.

Services will be 10:30 AM Wednesday (today) at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming of the service will be available on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page.

Burial will be at 1 PM Wednesday in the North Loup Hillside Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion and U.S. Air Force.

Visitation was held from 5-7 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

CDC guidelines were followed with face coverings required during both visitation hours and service. Memorials are suggested to the family with designations at a later date.

Gene was born on October 6, 1929 at Bartlett, NE the son of Edwin and Bernice (Huff) Pletcher. He graduated from Bartlett High School class of 1946. He learned to fly planes at age 16. During “Operation Snow Bound” of the 1948-49 blizzard, Gene dropped supplies to farm families.

From September 1950 to February 1954, Gene served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. On June 4, 1963 he was united in marriage to Ilene (Bishop) Martin. They lived in North Loup before moving to Grand Island in 1989. Gene was a crop-duster and also farmed. He owned and operated Pletcher Flying Service. His license plate read, “Iflylo”.

He was a member of the American Legion and VFW of Ord. He was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous for many years. Gene was a people person, loved Baskin Robbins ice cream and spending time with friends.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Kim (Mark) Koch of Genoa; step children, Lauren (Duke) Stevens and Randy Martin of Grand Island; grandchildren, Kalin Koch, Kirstie Koch; step grandchildren, Tracey Ostwald, Sherri Kolar, Jamie Martin and Rhett Martin; his special friend, Elaine DeHarde and his cat, Molly.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Ilene; daughter, Kelly; sisters, Maz Morisch, Ada Atkinson and Leatha Taylor and brother, Henry Pletcher.

