Ethan Clark applies for open District #41 legislative seat

Last week, Ethan Clark of Ord, a candidate for the Nebraska State Legislature in the 41st Legislative District, officially applied for the open seat vacated by Senator Tom Briese.

“I am pleased to say that I have officially submitted materials to Governor Jim Pillen’s office to apply for the open seat in LD41,” said Clark.

“Since the launch of my campaign in February, I have worked tirelessly to meet with voters and community leaders across the district to listen to the issues they are facing. Based on these conversations, I know I am qualified to represent District 41 and be their voice at the Legislature.”

