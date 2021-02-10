Esienhauer hits six 3’s as EPPJ tops Bobcat 58-52

BARTLETT — It was Bobcats hunting season Tuesday night as three-point shots gave Elgin Public-Pope John a 58 to 52 victory in the quarterfinal round of the Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament.

Led by freshman Keyera Eisenhauer’s six three-pointers, the Wolfpack made 11 of 20 attempts from behind the three-point arc en route to their 14th victory of the season.

In a #4 seed (Summerland) versus #5 (EPPJ) matchup, the Wolfpack led for much of the game as every time the Bobcats attempted to make a run, EPPJ answered the challenge.

A trey by Skyler Meis tied the score at 26-all early in the third quarter.

Eisenhauer then connected on a trey and a layup to boost the lead to five points.

With the duo hitting outside, an injured Ashlynne Charf made her presence known inside with a deuce at the 1:44 mark to push the lead to 36 to 30. They would take a six-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Treys by Eisenhauer and Kaylee Ramold ballooned the lead to 45 to 36 with 6:28 left in the game.

From that point the closest the Bobcats would get would be four points.

Eisenhauer had three of her six treys in the fourth quarter. On a night when no other Wolfpack player scored more than nine points, she finished as the team’s leading scorer with a game-high 22 points.