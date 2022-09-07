Esaus putting last touches on this year’s Show & Shine’ car show

The Elgin City Park will be the place this Sunday, September 11, as the community will host the 10th annual ‘Show & Shine’ Car, Pickup, and Motorcycle Show. Since its inception, Duane Esau and his wife Janice have organized the growing event and look forward to hosting another successful show this year.

Reflecting on his years of organizing the event, Duane offered his determinant of success as, “Having one more car than we had last year.” He added, “The number of cars has increased considerably since we first started. I used to get 25 to 30 cars, and now we are up over fifty. We have had cars arrive from Florida, Iowa, South Dakota, all over northeast Nebraska and many local entries.”

He feels the show and its attendance have grown over the years for many reasons. Believing the most obvious reason to be that the Elgin Show and Shine is now scheduled in conjunction with The Young and Lively’s “Treasures in the Park.” He explained, “Having a large number of vendors in the park brings people to town. They come to see the vendors, and then they usually will come over and walk through the cars.” For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.