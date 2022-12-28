EPS to offer early retirement to 2 eligible teachers

Every year at this time, the District #18 Board of Education considers how many early retirement applications to be accepted.

Meeting earlier this month, Board President Lisa Welding said she thought the number should be the same as last year. “I think it would be fine if we would do two,” she said.

The deadline to submit an application is February 1.

The board approved a motion to accept two applications on a 4-0-1 vote (Todd Heithoff abstained and Luke Hinkle was absent from the meeting).

In other action:

Transfer of funds — The board approved a transfer of funds from its two designated banks — the Bank of Elgin (just over $7,100) and Great Plains State Bank ($170,000) to the general fund operating account to cover increased expenses.

The funds, Brockhaus said, will be put back when tax dollars are collected and dispersed during the school year. So far this school year, he said the school has spent 29 percent of their budget. “We’re right below where we should be,” he said.

Uniform replacement — Approved was the purchase of 34 new volleyball jerseys.

First reading — The board approved, on first reading, changes to how the superintendent’s annual evaluation is done.