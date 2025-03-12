EPS to host NVC Band Clinic

Elgin Public will be hosting the annual Niobrara Valley Conference Band Clinic on Monday, March 24.

EPS Music Instructor Eric Heithoff said the event will include band members from Elgin Public, Pope John, Niobrara, Boyd County, Stuart, Chambers, Veridgre, Rock County and Wheeler Central.

There will be a concert at 5:30 p.m. in the EPS gym. It will consist of individual band performances and a mass group performance.

The concert is free and open to the public.

“We hope to see everyone there,” Heithoff said.