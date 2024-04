The date has been announced for the next visit of the Red Cross Bloodmobile to Elgin.

The Elgin Public High School blood drive will be held on Wednesday, April 17. The bloodmobile will be accepting donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day at the Knights of Columbus Hall. For an appointment, contact the high school at (402) 843-2455 or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org.