EPS to host motivational speaker Mike Donahue

Mike Donahue, founder and director of Value Up, a Kearney Nebraska based motivational company that focuses on positive school culture. He has spoken to over a million students throughout the last three decades in live settings. He has worked with young people all over the world including the United States, Asia, South America, and Europe. Mike has authored four books: Reinventing My Normal, Hidden Scars, Talking to Brick Walls, and his latest book, Value Up.

Mike has come to understand that so many teen issues are directly related to how students view themselves. If a student believes they have high intrinsic value and identify with that high value, they make life choices that match their perceived value identity. Students who value and respect themselves make positive life choices and show greater value and respect to others. Value Up was created to amplify value in every student, resulting in strengthening a positive school culture.

Sonia Rittscher, Elgin Public School counselor said, “Donahue’s presence and presentations at Elgin Public Schools is paid for using the Nebraska Department of Education Mental Health Grant. He has presented at several area schools with resounding endorsements not only from staff, but also from students and families. I hope parents come to hear him present Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.” Parents of EPS students in grades 4-7 will receive a free book!”

A Parent, Patron, & Community Presentation on Connecting with Your Child in this Digital Age on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 7-8 p.m. (after parent-teacher conferences). Free book (Talking to Brick Walls) available for parent/household of EPS students in grades 4-12, Assemblies for K-12 students will be held at EPS on Thursday, Sept 19.

Anyone with questions should contact Mrs. Rittscher at the school.