EPS to hire two new teachers

Two teacher vacancies are expected to be filled Wednesday night when the District #18 Board of Education holds their monthly meeting.

Teaching contracts for Logan Douglas and Dylan Kaup are on the ‘action’ agenda to be approved during the meeting, to be held Wednesday night, April 14 (tonight). If approved, Douglas will fill an elementary resource position; and Kaup would become the new Spanish teacher. Kaup will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Haley Guenther who was hired one year ago.

On the subject of teachers, the board will act on letters of resignation from two teachers. Submitting resignations were business education teacher Eric Mlinar and Librarian/Junior High Science/Eighth Grade Language Arts teacher Kerri Drueke.

Other ‘action’ items on the agenda are:

• Approve the 2020/2021 graduation list of seniors

• Accept the electrical bid for the soon-to-be installed stage bleachers

• Approve teacher requisitions

• Add mechanics to two basketball hoops in the gym so they can be lowered for little kids camps

• Approve the kindergarten toilet bid

Discussion items this month are:

• Replace gutters on the Gym/AG and PK-1 building or clean and caulk them

• Add senior picture composites to the gym hallway/fix the ones that are there

• Replace the playground backboard

The meeting, open to the public, will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium.