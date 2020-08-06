EPS to follow NCDHD risk dial

Elgin Public Schools has gathered more information from the North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) in the past week. According to Superintendent Michael Brockhaus, “we will be utilizing the Risk Dial from the North Central District Health Department.

“The risk dial will be updated each Wednesday afternoon and communicated to the schools in the area.”

Elgin Public Schools will utilize the new information and follow the risk dial color management plan from Friday to Friday each week to allow time for the communication to be received by the community and the ability to plan ahead.

The first day of classes for Elgin schools will be August 13.

Persons with questions should contact Brockhaus at Elgin Public Schools, 402-843-2455.