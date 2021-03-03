EPS team earns NVC medals

On Monday, March 1, Elgin Public Schools was the site for the Niobrara Valley Conference Speech Meet.

Sixteen teams battled in nine events at the competitive meet.

William Heilhecker was the conference runner-up in Entertainment Speaking.

The OID of Theanna Dunn, Jack Wemhoff, Heilhecker, Austin Good and Baylee Busteed earned 5th place medals.

Heilhecker and Dunn also placed 6th in Duet Acting.

Earning Superior Ratings at the meet were the following: Brenna Martinsen-Humorous Prose, Wemhoff and Good-Duet Acting, Baylee Busteed-Serious Prose, Jordan Lindgren-Informative Speaking, Ethan Hinkle, Corbin Kinney, David Durre, Brenna Martinsen and Keyera Eisenhauer-OID, Theanna Dunn-Serious Prose. To read the complete story turn to the Elgin Review.